While isolating, she is also proving that self-care is all that matters.

In a series of photos shared on her Instagram page, Joselyn is seen using Skin Gourmet’s facial scrub and giving herself a manicure in the comfort of her home.

Captioned, “It’s been a day for #SelfCare. Lately, I’m my own nail artist!,” the actress seemed thrilled being her own professional nail artist.

She showed off the painted nails while wearing a tank top and has pulled back her braids.

Dumas is naturally a self-care enthusiast and it is evident in her day-to-day workout routine. Of course, you already know the actress is a proud gym addict, her day isn’t complete without these workout tools.

She has also been advocating about staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In collaboration with The Royal Commonwealth Africa, Joselyn talks about the need to stick to the self-distancing guidelines given by the World Heath Organisation (WHO).