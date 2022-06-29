Ladies! 8 questions you must ask your gynaecologist before getting married

From choosing the best photographer in town to finalising your dream decor, planning your big day can be as crazy as it gets.

Amongst a zillion to-do lists and trips to the markets, one very crucial aspect of a happy and healthy marriage gets ignored–the sexual health of the bride and the groom.

Even if you feel embarrassed about certain issues, your gynaecologist has seen and heard it all and is there to help you, not to pass judgment.

Questions to ask your doctor

Think about it, getting married means you are going to get some on a regular basis. So, whether it is planning for pregnancy or understanding an effective method of contraception, it is always better to be prepared. Moreover, it is important to be in touch with your body to ensure that everything is fine down there.

This is why we strongly recommend visiting a gynaecologist before you tie the knot. To make things easy, we present you a list of concerns you should definitely bring up at your gynaecologist appointment before the wedding.

​Is the first time sex really painful?

Yes, the looming question. If you are a virgin or someone who has not been sexually active, the prospect of first-time sex may be daunting. You may have a number of questions about how painful or uncomfortable vaginal sex is going to be. A gynaecologist can help in shedding some light on the process and make you comfortable.

​What if I want to delay/ induce periods?

Getting your periods around the D-day or your honeymoon can be a big bummer. You already have a lot on your plate and period cramps will just add to the misery. Talk to your gyno to understand safe methods to delay or induce your periods.

What is the right age to get pregnant?

Whether you are getting married in your early twenties or later than that, if you are planning to conceive in the near future, consulting a gynaecologist should be on the top of your list. You should also discuss your fertility windows during your menstruation cycle.

What if I don’t want to get pregnant right away?

If you don’t plan on getting pregnant as soon as you get married, it is important to discuss family planning with your doctor. You must discuss the types of contraceptives you can take and how to prepare your body for the same. In some cases, you might have to get on it before the wedding.

Are there going to be any physical changes in my body after marriage?

If you were not sexually active before marriage, your body is bound to go through certain changes. If you have any doubts regarding the same, your doctor will help you prepare for it.

Should we get any tests done before marriage?

Since it is common for people to indulge in premarital sex, it is a good idea for both partners to get tested. Ask your doctor for a list of tests both of you should take before the wedding. These should include a pelvic exam, STD test and even pap smear.

Are there any side effects of oral contraceptives?

Since the pill may cause nausea, vomiting, weight gain and breast discomfort in some women, it is important to understand what you are taking beforehand. Discuss all possible contraceptive options so that you are better prepared to deal with side effects if any.

Will I bleed during the first time sex?