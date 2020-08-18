Green tea is particularly good for hair. It is rich in catechins, which help to reduce dihydrotestosterone (DTH), responsible for hair loss.

As a result, green tea stops hair fall. It helps to fight dryness of the scalp and dandruff.

Green tea abounds in essential compounds. Polyphenol, found in green tea, is good for hair roots and hair follicles, which leads to hair regrowth.

Below are some hair benefits of green tea

Treats dandruff

Green tea holds the potential for the treatment of dandruff and excess scalp flaking. Green tea is believed to exfoliate the dry flakes that are formed as a result of dandruff. Dandruff is a very common scalp condition and although further research still needs to be conducted, green tea may be effective in treating dandruff.

Stimulates hair follicles

Epigallocatechin-3-gallate, or EGCG, which is present in green tea promotes the growth of hair follicles and stimulated the human dermal papilla cells to boost hair production. Green tea can increase your metabolism and a faster metabolism may increase your hair growth rate.

Stronger hair

Green tea is a good source of panthenol, which is often used in shampoos and conditioners to strengthen hair and manage split ends. Panthenol, along with the other antioxidants present in green tea, may help in strengthening the hair and making it healthier.

Destroys parasites in the scalp

Washing your scalp with warm green tea can destroy bacterial and fungal parasites. These parasites are not easily diagnosed. They tend to weaken the roots of the hair, which results in hair loss and hair fall. However, with the help of green tea, they can easily be destroyed.

To stop hair loss and promote hair regrowth, make a rinse out of green tea bags, using it as the last wash for your hair. This will give you quick relief from several scalp disorders within no time.