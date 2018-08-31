Meet the 16 gorgeous Miss Malaika contestants

Pulse.com.gh logo
Meet the beautiful ladies who will compete for the coveted title of Miss Malaika 2018.

Organisers of Miss Malaika beauty pageant has finally unveiled the final contestants for this year’s edition.

Miss Malaika is one of Ghana’s prestigious beauty pageant where young ladies are nurtured to serve their country. The ladies looked gave us impeccable style goals as they looked elegant in their red carpet inspired looks for the photoshoot.

If you have any corporate event or wedding this weekend, check out their dress for style inspiration.

The contestants will embark on weekly projects where some will be evicted based on their performance.

Check out the photos below and start voting for your favorite contestant.

