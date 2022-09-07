Men who masturbate, take aphrodisiacs may die early - Expert warns

He noted that the urge by most men to last longer during intercourse may lead them to engage in acts that go beyond their heart rate.

He says the heart of men who patronize these enhancers may overwork during sex, thus they could easily pass out while in the act.

The unforeseen deaths are attributed to aberrations of the heart.

“These days in Ghana the young guys take alcohol mixed with some many aphrodisiacs, especially those that can give you potency within the shortest possible time and then they go in for the act and probably go beyond their limits," Dr Sampene told Luv FM.

Adding that “We also have people who have anomalies of the heart which can be in the heart’s muscle or some channels. So there are some people who may not go for these sex enhancing drugs but because of these complications they die during the act.”

Dr Sampene revealed that research has established that the heart’s activity during ejaculation could be likened to an individual running over 800 meters.

He further debunked claims of sex positions causing deaths.

“It doesn’t really matter the sex position. But, the heart plays a very important role during sex. If you are running and you become so tired even within a short time then you should know your heart is not in support of what you are doing," he said.