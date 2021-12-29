Menopause, 4 other reasons why you may be experiencing vaginal itching

Here are some reasons for this uncomfortable situation;

Sexually transmitted diseases

STDs like genital warts, trichomoniasis, chlamydia, genital herpes and gonorrhoea are all spread by having unprotected sex. These STDs also come with itching, pain after urination, swelling and weird discharges.

Imbalance in PH level

Imbalance in the PH level of the vagina can cause Bacterial Vaginosis and Yeast infection which cause severe itching, a foul smell and a foamy grey discharge.

Yeast Infection is a common cause of vaginal itching. This might be as a result of a hormonal imbalance, damp undergarment or using antibiotics.

Chemical Irritants

Many substances used around that area can trigger an adverse effect. Scented soaps, douches, creams, lotions, detergents, condoms, contraceptives etc. heavily scented products should be kept away from your vagina.

Menopause

Menopause comes with extreme dryness of the vagina region and vaginal itching.

Skin infections

Infections like eczema and psoriasis can also cause women to experience vaginal itching.