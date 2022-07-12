Menstrual cramps: 6 home remedies that guarantee immediate relief

Menstrual cramps are common. Along with cramps, several women experience nausea, vomiting, headaches, and diarrhoea during menstruation.

Sometimes these pain are tolerable and do not affect the individual much, or maybe because the person gets used to the pain over several months, some other times the pain shoots up to a higher level.

It gets difficult to carry out normal activities during menstruation days when one is experiencing severe cramps.

There are several home remedies that can actually help get immediate relief from menstrual cramps:

Drink more water

Do not cut down your water intake during this time of the month. Staying hydrated will actually help you in easing the cramping pain.

Dehydration can worsen the pain of period cramps.

Avoid salty foods and caffeine

Foods that can cause water retention should be avoided as these cause bloating and add to the pain of period cramps. Salty foods, fatty food items, caffeine, and alcohol should be avoided during menstruation.

Instead one should eat fresh fruits and vegetables, and fatty fish during menstruation.

Sleep

Those with sleeping issues can have severe health complications, one of which is definitely extreme pain period cramps.

It is very essential to practice good sleeping habits every day. During menstruation you can take a warm bath, sip a cup of herbal tea and get adequate sleep instead of indulging in other activities that you assume can take your mind off the pain.

​Have turmeric

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties which make it effective against cramps. The bioactive compound, curcumin present in turmeric actually works against period cramps.

During periods you can up your turmeric intake, by having a pinch of it in a glass of warm water.

Aerobic exercise

Low-intensity aerobic exercise can reduce period cramps. Exercises like riding a cycle, brisk walking, and slow dance can work wonders on period cramps.

Try some herbs and herbal drinks

Herbs are said to be anti-inflammatory in nature. These also contain anti-spasmodic compounds that can ease the pain associated with muscle contractions that happen during menstruation.