When you get your periods, your tummy and back hurt, you feel bloated and much more. Menstruation doesn’t really bring about pleasant memories but if your sanitary pads are not being used monthly, there might be a reason for it. It doesn’t always mean that you are pregnant. Delay in menstruation without pregnancy is possible, but the causes or reasons might not bring you happy news. Delay in menstruation could be a sign that you have ill health.
Menstrual delay? Here's when you should be concerned
It is essential to pay attention to menstruation and the regularity of your menstrual cycle in order to make sure that you are in the pink of health. And if there is a delay in menstruation, you might want to check with a doctor.
When should your menstruation start?
If you are fit and don’t have any known health condition that could affect your menstrual cycle then your “period should normally begin within 21 to 35 days of your last period.
Some women who haven’t reached menopause yet, usually get their period approximately every 28 days.
Factors that may lead to menstruation delay
Delay in menstruation might depict a cause of serious concern. Here's a list of factors that you should know:
- Excess Stress
Menstrual irregularities affect two to five percent of childbearing women, according to the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research, which also cited that it is a number that is considerably higher among women under constant stress during a cycle.
- Being underweight
Body mass index (BMI) plays a very important role in menstrual cycle regularity, so women and girls have to be given healthy and balanced nutrition. This leads to the maintenance of their normal BMI and then regulating their menstrual cycle.
- Birth control pills
This can be done voluntarily too as it’s possible to delay or prevent your period with extended or continuous use of any combined estrogen-progestin birth control pill.
Premature ovarian insufficiency
Also known as primary ovarian insufficiency, it could be the dysfunction of ovarian follicles with cessation of menses before the age of 40 years.
- Chronic diseases
It can be any disease like uncontrolled diabetes, which may cause irregular periods. It happens as the interaction between your blood sugar levels and hormones gets disrupted and affects your menstrual cycle.
