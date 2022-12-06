Menstrual delay? Here's when you should be concerned

It is essential to pay attention to menstruation and the regularity of your menstrual cycle in order to make sure that you are in the pink of health. And if there is a delay in menstruation, you might want to check with a doctor.

When should your menstruation start?

If you are fit and don’t have any known health condition that could affect your menstrual cycle then your “period should normally begin within 21 to 35 days of your last period.

Some women who haven’t reached menopause yet, usually get their period approximately every 28 days.

Factors that may lead to menstruation delay

Delay in menstruation might depict a cause of serious concern. Here's a list of factors that you should know:

Excess Stress

Menstrual irregularities affect two to five percent of childbearing women, according to the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research, which also cited that it is a number that is considerably higher among women under constant stress during a cycle.

Being underweight

Body mass index (BMI) plays a very important role in menstrual cycle regularity, so women and girls have to be given healthy and balanced nutrition. This leads to the maintenance of their normal BMI and then regulating their menstrual cycle.

Birth control pills

This can be done voluntarily too as it’s possible to delay or prevent your period with extended or continuous use of any combined estrogen-progestin birth control pill.

Premature ovarian insufficiency

Also known as primary ovarian insufficiency, it could be the dysfunction of ovarian follicles with cessation of menses before the age of 40 years.

Chronic diseases