Midnight cravings? Here are some healthy ideas for you to avoid weight gain

Midnight cravings are cravings you get at the odd hour when you should be actually sleeping. Now the problem with them is that they cause sleep disturbances as you are hungry and can’t sleep.

The foods people majorly crave are sugar-loaded or spice loaded, which would commonly fall in the junk food category. You don’t usually have the time or energy to make something healthy in those hours, and the first thing you can quickly prepare is instant noodles or you can snack on a packet of chips or cookies.

This is one of the major causes of weight gain.

Here are some midnight snacks you may consume without feeling guilty:

Fruits

Fresh fruits are always a healthy option. Some fruits contain a good amount of serotonin for the brain. Fruits may even enhance your sleep and give a boost to your metabolism.

If you have a sweet tooth, try some cherries. You can even extract the juice out of cherries and satisfy your taste buds.

Salads

A healthy salad is both nutritious and a hit with the taste buds.

You can try several types of salads (of course, only if you are in the mood to make one at midnight!).

Banana and peanuts

Slice a banana and put some peanut butter on it. A healthy and delicious snack is ready for you.

Popcorn

This can be the perfect snack to satisfy your hunger pangs. Buy corn kernels and make popcorn at home.

Popcorn is a whole grain and is thus healthy. Air-popped popcorn with minimal or no oil provides the best health benefits.

Chocolate