Miriam Owusu-Poku wins Miss Malaika 2018

Business Administration student at the University of Ghana, Miriam Owusu-Poku is the winner for Miss Malaika 2018 after a keenly contested competition at the National Theatre on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

It has been a great journey for the final 10 contestants who performed beautifully, gave out their best speeches, and catwalk gorgeously in their elegant apparels to impress the three beautiful Ghanaian actresses who were also judges for the finale namely Joselyn Dumas, Jackie Appiah, and Naa Ashorkor. James Gardiner and Lexis Bill were also on the panel to help select the new queen.

Evelyn and Rosetta placed 1st and 2nd runner-up respectively. Award-winning musicians, Mzvee, Kuami Eugene, Kidi and new artiste, Wendy Shay graced the night with some of the popular hits and stage performance.