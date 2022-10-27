Moringa: How to use this plant for healthy skin, hair

While only a fraction of the many reputed health benefits of moringa has been researched, it is now a common notion that this miracle plant is rich in healthy antioxidants and bioactive plant compounds.

Not just internal health but the benefits of moringa also extend to beauty.

You will be amazed to know that this wonderful green is a glow booster for skin and a volumiser for hair. Read on to know how:

Benefits of moringa for your skin and hair

Moringa and the oil derived from its seeds contain Vitamins A, C and E. It closely relates to the natural sebum produced by our skin which makes it the perfect hydrator. It is non-fragrant which makes it safe for application by people with fragrance allergies and acne. This green plant brims with several antioxidants such as quercetin and zeatin which protect your skin from free radical damage and help delay the signs of ageing. This magical ingredient reduces fine lines and wrinkles and improves the all over texture of skin like none other. Moringa is an excellent source of Oleic acid and Amino acids that keeps your skin and hair moisturised. It also helps in replenishing and reviving dull skin by guarding skin against moisture loss. It also helps in replenishing and reviving dull skin by guarding skin against moisture loss. Being rich in Vitamin C (7 times more in comparison to an orange), it visibly lightens dark spots and hyper-pigmentation which is a common issue in Indian skin. Moringa has soothing properties and generally suits all skin and hair types and also works well with most ingredients and combinations.

How to use moringa for glowing skin and healthy hair

Moringa facial oil

Moringa oil is a saviour for people with dry skin conditions such as eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis.

Method:

Use the oil to massage both the face and hair. One can also apply it on their lips to condition chapped lips.

Oatmeal scrub with moringa

This dual scrub and mask is best for sensitive skin.

Method:

To gently exfoliate your skin, combine 1 tablespoon of moringa powder with 1 teaspoon of oatmeal and a few drops of rose water. Adjust the consistency as per your liking and apply all over your face, excluding the eyes. Once semi dry, gently scrub it off with wet fingers.

Moringa with aloe vera and clay

This process decongests clogged pores and gives skin a radiant glow.

Method: