Chronic bad breath can be very worrisome for its victims. Especially when it restricts the unfortunate from comfortably engaging social relations. But worry no more, we bring you tips guaranteed to leave your breath ridiculously fresh.

Your diet or dental hygiene could be the reason why your mouth smells. Read on to find out quick solutions to fix your problem stat.

Give your tongue a good scrubbing

A dirty tongue is a recipe for stinky breath. The fuzzy filaments of our tongue provide the right environment for anaerobic bacteria to breed. Anaerobic bacteria hates oxygen and thus nestles deeper in the mouth causing inflammation. The end product of their activities is a sulphuric byproduct which gives the mouth a horrible smell.

Water is good for your mouth

Stay hydrated all day long. Why? Dehydration reduces your saliva production, but your spit is needed to fight bacteria in your mouth, so that’s a problem. Plus your saliva helps wash down your food so pieces of your meal don’t get stuck between your teeth. And cause bacteria to feed on the decaying food particles in-between your teeth.

Use alcohol-free mouthwash

Your mouthwash could be causing your mouth to smell. The alcohol in the mouthwash dries up in your mouth which leads to more bacteria growth. And bacteria = bad breath.

Opt for sugarless xylitol gum

Xylitol is an antibacterial sweetener which means you are killing two birds with one stone. First chewing stimulates the flow of saliva, which helps flush away bacteria. And then the xylitol provides uncomfortable conditions for bacterial growth.

Brush every single day and don’t forget to floss too

We all know about brushing the teeth every day – but how many times do people floss. Flossing may seem too extreme but it’s a very important step in oral hygiene. Flossing prevents plaque from hardening between the teeth which turns to tartar. Tartar is full of bacteria. Over time, the tissue around the bone gets irritated, causing inflammation and bleeding gums.