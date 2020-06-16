Entertainment and fashion go hand in hand and one has to dress appropriately and stylishly to their place of work.

Aside from the tiring studio sections and all the rounds musicians go, they also spend time on grooming.

It is no hidden fact that some musicians rise to fame with their hairstyles and are easily recognised by their fans.

Currently, more Ghanaian musicians are going with dyed hair, from Medikal to Shatta Wale to Adina amongst others.

One of these musicians who is making the hairstyle trend is Joey B.

The rapper seems to be getting a taste of all the colours on the globe. His initial transition began with blonde and then to green then pink and then to yellow. His latest one is blue.

From Shatta Wale to Adina amongst others, here all the Ghanaian musicians giving us a brand with their hairstyles.

