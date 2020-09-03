The Dancehall musician real name Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda is amongst the few female celebrities rocking the natural hair with class.

Just like her "Natural Girl" song, the style icon has been a natural girl for as long as we have known her.

The natural hairstyle is a trend and Mzvee could be leading African women as seen on her 'gram.

Her makeup and outfits compliment her looks perfectly and we are here for it.

Natural hair geng! Let Mzvee guide us with various ways to rock our natural hair.

A combination of old-school and dreadlock

Rocking her natural hair like the old school way, Mzvee added classy to the look making it more like a dreadlock.

Mzvee

The Afro star

The songstress beautifully showed the amazing attraction embodied in the afro hair.

Mzvee

The casual twist

Whether home or going for any casual event, you can rock this hairstyle.

Mzvee

The extended cornrow

We just love how she does this hairstyle. A simple all-back cornrow with a little extension always makes her look unique and stunning.