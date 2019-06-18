Style inspiration for the day is taken from Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown.

The celebrity mother, nearly broke the internet when she shared her pregnancy photos on Instagram.

Just some months after welcoming her first baby girl, the style icon has shed all her pregnancy weight as she shares a gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram.

The style goddess wore a form-fitting lace dress with removable ruffles which can be styled differently.

You can't compete with the actress cum TV host when it comes to her hairstyle. She is back in the game with a classy short hairstyle. We love her makeup and of course, the Empress has a lovely shoe collection.

We can’t wait to see photos of mother and daughter together.