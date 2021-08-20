Nifty tips for glowing skin

Massaging your face for just a few minutes every day will boost blood circulation for a brighter and more radiant complexion

Sleep on Your Back

When you sleep on your front or side, you’re tugging at certain areas of skin, which may cause fine lines and wrinkles. Sleep on your back to maintain a youthful look for longer. If you’re a side sleeper and can’t sleep on your back, then at least ensure you change your pillow sheets weekly.

Never Forget Your SPF

Whether it’s pouring with rain or beaming sunshine outside, SPF is a must on a daily basis for protecting the skin against damaging UV rays all year round. NIVEA Perfect and Radiant even tone light moisturizer SPF 15 provides immediate protection to prevent premature skin ageing

De-Puff Your Eyes in The Morning