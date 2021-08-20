Give Yourself A Facial Massage
Nifty tips for glowing skin
Here are some simple skin care tips which will get you the radiant complexion you’ve always dreamed of
Massaging your face for just a few minutes every day will boost blood circulation for a brighter and more radiant complexion
Sleep on Your Back
When you sleep on your front or side, you’re tugging at certain areas of skin, which may cause fine lines and wrinkles. Sleep on your back to maintain a youthful look for longer. If you’re a side sleeper and can’t sleep on your back, then at least ensure you change your pillow sheets weekly.
Never Forget Your SPF
Whether it’s pouring with rain or beaming sunshine outside, SPF is a must on a daily basis for protecting the skin against damaging UV rays all year round. NIVEA Perfect and Radiant even tone light moisturizer SPF 15 provides immediate protection to prevent premature skin ageing
De-Puff Your Eyes in The Morning
Waking up to puffy, swollen eyes is completely normal, especially if you’ve been short on sleep. Try putting a spoon in the fridge the night before and holding it over each eye when you wake up. You’ll look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed in no time!
