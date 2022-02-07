RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

No vaginal discharge: Here's why your vagina is itchy without discharge

Berlinda Entsie

An itchy vagina is not just annoying, it’s also embarrassing.

What makes the vagina itchy?
Sometimes, when we feel the vaginal discharge dripping onto the underwear, we know the itch is about to happen, but what if vaginal itching occurs without the discharge?

Sometimes a lack of discharge or excessive discharge can be a symptom of vaginal infections such as bacterial vaginosis (BA), sexually transmitted disease (STD), or a yeast infection. However, if your vulva or vaginal area is persistently itchy without discharge, it should make you raise an eyebrow.

Causes of an itchy vagina without discharge:

  • Razor burn

Shaving hair in the pubic area leads to razor burn and bumps. This is the same as shaving other parts of the body. You will see that your skin down there is swollen and red with itchy bumps. It will be sensitive to touch. A razor can remove the top layer of skin and the bacteria can invade the vagina causing external itching.

  • Sweating

One tends to sweat in the genital region. Yes, the sweat glands down there are just the same that are in the armpit known as apocrine glands. When a protein from that sweat tends to interact with bacteria on the skin, there will be an unpleasant odour. As sweat dries, it can also make your vagina itchy.

  • Pubic lice

Pubic lice are commonly called crabs. It is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that causes vaginal itching. These tiny insects live on your pubic hair, near the genital and they can lead to itching, fatigue, fever, and irritability down there.

If you’ve been experiencing Itching for a long time and it’s not getting better, then you need to determine the underlying cause of external vaginal itching with the help of a doctor and seek prompt treatment.

  • Eczema

Eczema is also known as atopic dermatitis, can lead to itching and redness of the skin. Female genital eczema can also be worrisome and affects the vulva leading to external vaginal itching with no discharge.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

