Not wearing panties will ensure bigger pen*s? Here's what research says

What research says

Studies have shown that wearing panties or undies or not has no link with the size of a penis. However, wearing undies play an integral part in a man's sexual health.

Your underwear fabric can make a difference in your health.

To prevent any issues like rashes around your manhood, health experts suggest wearing new, clean, well-fitting pairs of cotton underwear to allow for breathability and to absorb moisture that can be a catalyst for infection.

The average penis size

Penis size varies amongst men, and in some cases, considerably. Studies have established that neither race nor ethnicity has anything to do with penis size.

Recently, a survey from The Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience found that the average size of a penis is 3.6 inches when flaccid and 5.16 inches when erect.

In Biology, the base of the penis actually starts well inside the body. You can check this out with the aid of a ruler pressed firmly against your pubic bone

That’s actually the official way of measuring and involves acronyms such as BPEL (bone pressed erect length) and NBP (Non-Bone-Pressed). And the difference between BPEL and NBP is the fat pad at the base of the penis, and the more fat at the base of the penis, the less of the said penis becomes visible to the naked eye.

Foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

As your body requires nutrients to grow and stay healthy, your penis also requires food that will improve its health. Consuming certain food items will not only improve the health of the penis but will also help you have a stronger and harder erection.

Here is a list of foods that can guarantee rock-hard erection.

Garlic

Garlic is a wonderful herb and has many health benefits. It lowers blood pressure and reduces inflammation. According to an animal study, garlic can up testosterone levels. The male sex hormone is required for libido as well as a good erection. The herb will improve the blood flow to the genital area improving the quality of your erection.

Onion

Onion is another vegetable that will help you have a longer and stronger erection. It increases the blood volume and keeps your heart healthy.

Chillies

Chillies contain an alkaloid known as capsaicin, which has been found to improve circulation, boost nitric oxide and reduce blood pressure. So, chillies will improve blood flow in the genital area and help you get a real good hard-on.

Watermelon

Watermelons have several health benefits. It is also good for your penis health. This summer fruit pumps more blood into your genitals improving your erection.

Banana

There are several reasons to eat bananas every day. Loaded with potassium, banana is a superfood.

It reduces bloating, fights cancer and is one of the best remedies for hangovers. It also improves blood circulation and helps you have a harder erection.

Orange