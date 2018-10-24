Okyeame Kwame’s daughter launches ‘Antwiwaa Kinky’ and 3 other hair brands with funny names

news

Sante Antwiwaa Nsiah-Apau, daughter of Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame is the second celebrity child to release a hairline.

She joins Princess Awiyah, daughter of media personality, Dentaa Amoateng MBE as they embark on an entrepreneurship journey to make other children beautiful with stunning hairstyles.

At present, Sante’s hairline has four variants of the package that have been launched: Naa Deila Jumbo, Antwiwaa Kinky, Nuna Wavy, and Samira curls.

Recently, the OK family launched a pyjamas line made of African fabric as part of initiatives to project arts and tourism from all angles.

In the Ghanaian fashion world, Okyeame Kwame and his family have earned a high place as people adore their sense of fashion.

Sante, just like her brother Sir Bota, has a great interest in music and arts. After releasing 'Saucing' last year, they have released 'Read,' a music project to encourage people to cultivate the habit of reading.