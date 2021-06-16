Overeating: 5 ways this habit can adversely affect your health

It can rupture the stomach and can cause changes in the overall body composition.

Here are 5 side effects of overeating regularly:

Excessive fat accumulation

Overeating frequently can slow down your digestion, which in turn would lead to the storage of food into your stomach for a longer period of time, promoting extra fat storage in the body. Getting more nutrients than what you need can also lead to weight gain and obesity.

It can lead to diabetes

Overeating can lead to being overweight, which increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, says American Diabetes Association. Chronic overeating stops the blood cells to convert blood glucose into energy and make it hard to control the blood sugar levels, increasing the risk of diabetes.

Disrupts sleep

Overeating can lead to lethargy and affect one’s sleeping pattern. Eating too much can also cause stomach discomfort and make it difficult for you to sleep.

Increases cardiovascular health risk

Binge eating can increase your chance of heart disease. Overeating can release the stress hormone, which in turn increases the heart rate and blood pressure. People who already have heart disease increase their risk of heart attack increases by 4 times, if they overeat frequently.

Can impair brain function