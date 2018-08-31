Pulse.com.gh logo
Pepsodent holds dentist live chat on social media


#PepSensitiveRepairs Pepsodent holds dentist live chat on social media

Do you have questions about sensitive teeth and your tooth health? Join the #PepSensitiveRepairs trend and solve your problem.

  • Published:
Have you been depriving yourself of your favourite goodies due to sensitive teeth?

Do you have questions about sensitive teeth and your tooth health?

Do you feel a sharp pain in your teeth when you drink hot or cold drinks?

If you answered yes to any of these, then you need to see a dentist. Lucky for you, you can have that consultation from the comfort of your home. Pepsodent will be holding a Dentist Live Chat on the 5th  and 6th of September.

Simply, ask your oral health question using the hashtag #PepSensitiveRepairs. Pepsodent on Facebook and Twitter and the dentist will answer instantly.

Remember to tell your family and friends.

Follow all our social media accounts and Join the conversation with the hashtag #PepSensitiveRepairs

Instagram - @Pepsodent_ghana

Facebook - Pepsodent Ghana

Twitter- @Pepsodent_ghana

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

