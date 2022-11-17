Perfect vagina don't exist, don't force it to smell good - Expert to women

He attributed this practice to the current trend of ladies enhancing their bodies, including their private parts, to please men.

Mr Ackom, speaking in an interview on JoyNews indicated that no vagina is perfect, hence ladies should not try to make it smell good.

"Now we even have vaginal sprays and deodorants in town and ladies feel that the sprays you use on our bodies can be used down there. People feel that certain things around them are very unpleasant after or during their menstrual period.”

“So, some will just apply the deodorants, or some will just open their legs and spray there. That’s why I’m saying that the vagina is not meant to smell like vanilla, strawberry, and the rest. They want a perfect vagina, and there’s no perfect vagina,” he explained.

Rules to follow for a healthy vagina:

Healthy diet

Our diet plays an important role in our general well-being. A balanced yet nutritious diet and drinking plenty of fluids promote a healthy vagina and reproductive health.

Just like other parts of the body, the vagina needs certain nutrients found in our local foods to function properly.

Practice safe sex

Trust and love are the foundations of every relationship. You can only have sexual intercourse with your partner when you trust him or her with your life. It’s always advisable to use condoms to protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs), such as HIV, genital herpes, syphilis, gonorrhoea, genital warts, and chlamydia.

Some of these, like HIV and genital herpes, have no cure. And others, like the human papillomavirus (HPV) that causes genital warts, are known to cause cancer. Avoid sharing sex toys with your partner or friends to avoid spreading or contracting diseases.

Visit gynaecologist regularly

Just as your visit the dentist at least every month, mark it on your calendar to visit the gynaecologist once a month to inquire about the health of your vagina especially if you are a sex addict.

It is also recommended that women undergo Pap smears starting at age 21 to screen for changes in vaginal cells that might indicate the presence of cancer.

Treat infections when they arise

Invest wisely; invest in your health. Sometimes it’s accepted to self-treat with an over-the-counter medication has vaginal infections. But if the symptoms don’t go away, then you need to see the doctor as soon as possible.