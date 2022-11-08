Period bloating? Here's what women can eat and avoid

There are many causes of stomach pain, gas and bloating than the occasional holiday feast. It can happen when you’re on your period, and it is popularly known as period bloating.

Bloating before and during periods may occur as a result of disturbing levels of hormones including progesterone and estrogen. The body holds on to more salt and water as a result of changes in these hormones. The body’s cells become swollen with water due to it, causing the feeling of bloating.

Period bloating can even lead to distention or a noticeable enlargement of the abdomen. Bloating and gas, however, typically do not indicate a major medical issue. And since they are related to what and how you eat, just a few little dietary changes can help you manage them.

Let’s take a look at food items to eat and avoid during your periods:

Foods to eat:

Green leafy vegetables

The dip of iron levels is common during your periods especially if your flow is heavy. This can lead to fatigue, bodily pain, and dizziness. Green leafy vegetables will help you maintain your iron levels during this time.

Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory effects and it can soothe achy muscles. Having a cup of ginger tea during your period will do the trick.

Fish

Fish is rich in iron and Omega-3 fatty acid. Consuming fish during your menstruation can help you maintain your iron levels.

Foods to avoid:

Sweets

Sweet snacks can contribute to problems like bloating and gas. If you want to eat something sweet, go for fruit juices instead.

Spicy food

Are you experiencing tiredness and heavy bleeding during your periods? Well consuming spicy food at this time can add bloating and gas to the list of your period ailments.

Processed food

Consuming canned food or heavily processed meat can make your bloating worse.

Alcohol