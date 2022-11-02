RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Period diarrhoea? Here's why this happens, remedies

Berlinda Entsie

Do you experience diarrhoea during periods? Here’s how to prevent it.

Period diarrhoea
Period diarrhoea

Pain, cramping, bloating and abdominal pain could be very normally experienced during periods, but have you ever experienced diarrhoea during periods?

Recommended articles

It is surely not a pleasant feeling. However, it’s normal to have diarrhoea before or during periods.

The same hormonal changes that cause contraction of your uterus and its lining can also have an effect on your gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

While usually, it is not a matter of grave concern, steps should be taken to either prevent or reduce your symptoms regarding period poop. Here's how:

Why does period diarrhoea happen?

Diarrhoea is nothing but an increased frequency of motions. These may be loose and watery.

Hormonal changes during periods are normal. Due to this, certain chemicals are released. These chemicals are known as prostaglandins.

So, when prostaglandins act on the uterus, a woman experiences abdominal cramps, and if these chemicals are released in the intestine, it may be experienced as diarrhoea.

How to get rid of period diarrhoea

The following measures can help curb the symptoms of diarrhoea or pain during periods:

  • Increase your fibre intake

The simplest thing to do to deal with period poop is to increase your fibre intake during periods. High fibre diet mostly includes salads and fruits.

Foods such as artificial sweeteners, dairy products, and spicy and very sugary foods can also aggravate your diarrhoea.

  • Improve your fluid intake

If you tend to have period diarrhoea, you should improve your fluid intake because persistent diarrhoea can dehydrate you. To deal with dehydration, take an electrolyte solution, ORS, Glucon-D mixed with water or coconut water.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

3 unknown benefits of drinking water before intimacy

3 unknown benefits of drinking water before intimacy

A black couple sleeping.

Why do you fall asleep after having s*x? Here are all the reasons and why it's good