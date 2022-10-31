Pink October: Breast issues women should never ignore

Breast cancer is more common in females. However, males are also at risk of developing breast cancer.

In some cases, breast cancer may not cause any symptoms. Hence, a doctor can help detect this condition in its earliest and most treatable stages.

Here are some of the potential signs and symptoms of breast cancer that may occur without a noticeable lump in the breast:

Changes in breast size

Most people have breasts that are not the same size as each other, which is normal. However, if one breast increases in size without explanation, it may be a sign of breast cancer.

Although changes in the size of the breast can be a symptom of any type of breast cancer, experts recommend that a rapid increase in breast size could be an indication of inflammatory breast cancer.

Breast or nipple pain

Breast cancer can cause changes in skin cells that lead to feelings of pain, tenderness, and discomfort in the breast. If a lump is present, it is not painful.

Although breast cancer is often painless, it is important not to ignore any signs or symptoms that could be due to breast cancer.

The pain could be a burning and tender sensation.

Nipple discharge

A person may observe discharge from the nipple, which can be thin or thick and range in color from clear to milky to yellow, green, or red. The discharge typically comes from one nipple. However, it can come from both nipples if both breasts are cancerous.

It is normal for people who are breastfeeding to have a milky discharge from the nipples, but it is advisable to contact a doctor about any other nipple discharge.

Although most nipple discharge is noncancerous, it can signify breast cancer in some people.

Changes to the skin’s texture

Breast cancer can cause changes and inflammation in skin cells that can lead to texture changes. Examples of these texture changes include scaly skin around the nipple and areola, as though the skin is sunburned or extremely dry, and skin thickening in any part of the breast.