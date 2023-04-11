Post-holiday blues: How to return to work stress-free after Easter

It is always a good idea to have a plan to avoid the overwhelming feeling of stress when returning from holidays.

Here are some efficient tips to get back to work with recharged self:

Make a to-do list

ADVERTISEMENT

Ease your way back to work by making a priority list on your return.

Instead of doing anything that comes to your desk, which could make you feel overwhelmed, work with your team to align and prioritise the important tasks with nearer and non-negotiable deadlines.

It's important to note that it’s all about the quality of your work and not the quantity.

Take short breaks throughout the day

You should always prioritise your mental health and learn how to effectively manage your stress levels. Being stressed makes you more prone to making mistakes and producing a lower quality of work, which isn’t what you want.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking regular breaks is necessary for a healthy body and mind. If you’re someone who needs reminders to do so, set them up in your work calendar.

Socialise and catch up with your colleagues

It’s always a good idea to take some time to catch up with your colleagues to maintain your work relationships. After an amazing holiday, there must be lots you want to share with them or souvenirs that you would like to give them. Communication with your colleagues can also help you get up to speed with what’s happening at work while you were away and reduce your stress levels.

Prioritise self-care

Getting back into a daily routine can facilitate the back-to-work adjustment process. Try to return home from holiday a couple of days before you begin working again; this will allow you some time to complete everyday tasks.

ADVERTISEMENT