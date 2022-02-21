Post-sex cramps: Here's why you are experiencing this pain and what to do

All the moaning during and after coitus is not always about pleasure. To be precise, this pain could be caused by cramps.

There are various reasons that one might experience pain during or after sex.

If you’ve been experiencing this post-sex pain, here could be its causes and some remedies to combat it:

Causes of pain after sex

Orgasm

During an orgasm, the vaginal muscles move in a rhythmic manner. Sometimes, this alone can be the reason behind cramping.

Deep penetration

There are a few sexual positions where the penetration is deeper than usual. If the cervix is being hit too hard during the penetration, it may result in pain or cramping.

Vaginismus

This is a medical condition where the muscles around a woman’s vagina start cramping involuntarily. So, having sex may be painful for someone with this condition. In addition, the muscles may continue to spasm after sex too.

Menstruation

Cramping when you’re on your period is normal. If you have sex when you’re menstruating and continue to experience cramps, it is absolutely normal.

Fibroids

Fibroids are found in the uterine wall. These are benign and the pain caused by these may become worse during sexual intercourse.

Handy tips to combat cramping after sex

Hot baths

Taking hot baths can be very soothing for the person undergoing cramps or pain.

Heating pads

If one is experiencing pain and cramping after sex, heating pads can be used to relax the muscles. It can help relieve the pain in the pelvic or abdomen region.

See a gynaecologist