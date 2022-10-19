Potatoes: Here's how the superfood aids in heart health

Potatoes are one of the foods are considered good for heart health.

Here are some reasons why potatoes may be good for your heart health:

Lowers blood pressure

Potatoes are rich in potassium, which assists lower blood pressure.

Potassium is one of the most essential minerals needed for the functioning of the heart. Potassium helps the heart in pumping blood through the body and basically keeps the heart beating. So, potatoes help in keeping blood pressure under control.

Boosts cardiovascular health

Potatoes also contain nutrients that contribute to a dietary pattern that can reduce blood pressure and boost cardiovascular health, including magnesium, niacin, vitamin C, and vitamin B6.

Potatoes are limited in sodium content which helps the case.

Reduces levels of bad cholesterol