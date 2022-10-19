Your diet plays a crucial role in the process of keeping your heart healthy apart from doing exercises. When one talks about diet, certain foods have been considered good for your heart health.
Potatoes: Here's how the superfood aids in heart health
Potatoes are a versatile root vegetable and a staple food in many households.
Potatoes are one of the foods are considered good for heart health.
Here are some reasons why potatoes may be good for your heart health:
- Lowers blood pressure
Potatoes are rich in potassium, which assists lower blood pressure.
Potassium is one of the most essential minerals needed for the functioning of the heart. Potassium helps the heart in pumping blood through the body and basically keeps the heart beating. So, potatoes help in keeping blood pressure under control.
- Boosts cardiovascular health
Potatoes also contain nutrients that contribute to a dietary pattern that can reduce blood pressure and boost cardiovascular health, including magnesium, niacin, vitamin C, and vitamin B6.
Potatoes are limited in sodium content which helps the case.
- Reduces levels of bad cholesterol
Potatoes are also filled with soluble fibre, which has been shown to help reduce the risk of heart disease. Several studies have proven that foods rich in soluble fibre help in reducing the levels of LDL also known as bad cholesterol.
