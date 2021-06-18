Pregnant? Here's why you should eat watermelon more

But then, there are many challenges that come with being pregnant, with a good number of them related to health issues like acidity and heartburn.

However, studies have it that watermelon does not only have cooling properties that help ease these problems, it also offers instant relief.

In addition, the high water content (92 percent) and fruit sugars of watermelon have been shown to help alleviate morning sickness and dehydration; and the minerals it contains can help prevent third-trimester muscle cramps.

Here are some of the reasons why every pregnant woman should make watermelon their favourite:

Watermelon helps reduce swollen feet and hands

Slight swelling of the feet and hands, which is also known as oedema, is a condition that is common during pregnancy.

Be that as it may, studies have shown that watermelon with its high water content reduces the blockages in the veins and the muscles and thus help prevent swollen feet and hands.

Watermelon helps prevent pigmentation

Pigmented skin is another health issue that most pregnant women suffer. And as if suffering from the condition is not enough, the irritating nature of it has a way of sipping off the joy every expectant mother is supposed to have.

However, watermelon with all its goodness keeps the bowel movements smooth and eases the digestion of food; which consequently affects the skin texture for good.

It boosts energy level

Watermelon has been proven to contain a rich amount of minerals like potassium and magnesium, vitamins like A, B1, and B6. And these nutrients are natural energy boosters that can greatly boost the energy level of the body.

In addition, the aforementioned nutrients are very useful for the development of the baby’s eyesight, immune, and nervous systems.

Helps prevent preeclampsia

Preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys.

It usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women whose blood pressure had been normal and can lead to serious effects for both the expectant mother and the unborn child.

Supports the formation of fetus bone