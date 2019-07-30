Ejaculating before you or your partner wanted you to, is the most common problem with men at some point in their lives.

The good news is that you can do something about it without the need for medical treatments or drugs that are expensive. Here are five things you can do to help:

Masturbate first

Masturbate to orgasm an hour or two before intercourse as this will help delay ejaculation during sex.

Hold on to penetration

Avoid penetration for the first 15 minutes of lovemaking. Pay attention to other sexual play to take the pressure off.

The Stop and Start Method

This technique has three phases: First, you need to become excited sexually with the help of a partner or by masturbating. Then, right at the point before reaching your climax, stop and hold back. Take some deep breaths right after and relax. Repeat the process once you know are calm. This method is basically to help you know when you are reaching orgasm and how to control it.

Change positions

Avoid the missionary and rear-entry positions as they place the most stimulation and friction on the glans (the most sensitive part of the penis). When having intercourse, try and lie beneath your female partner or try a side-by-side (or spooning) position.

Exercise

Try Kegel exercises as they strengthen the pelvic floor muscles.

Approaches:

Halfway through urination, try to stop or slow down the flow of urine.

Don’t tense the muscles in your buttocks, legs, or abdomen, and don’t hold your breath.

When you can slow or stop the flow of urine, you’ve successfully located these muscles.

The Squeeze Technique

Just before ejaculation, the shaft of the penis is firmly squeezed between the thumb and forefinger. The squeezing causes a significant reduction in the erection which prevents ejaculation. You can have your partner participate by actually administering the squeeze technique.

Talk Therapy

You can attend talk therapy sessions if all the above fails. Such sessions can help you tackle performance-related anxiety and overcome stress. You can go along with your partner if you want to.