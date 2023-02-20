ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Razor bumps? 6 tips to shave properly and have smooth skin

Berlinda Entsie

Dealing with the pain and irritation of razor bumps can really be overwhelming.

Dealing with razor bumps
Dealing with razor bumps

Razor bumps is a common skin irritation that occurs after shaving. It can cause redness, itching, and discomfort. In severe cases, it can even lead to ingrown hairs and infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

However, several pointers can help prevent razor bumps.

Though they are not dangerous to your health and there are ways to treat razor bumps, it is still better to take precautions.

Here are 6 simple things you should keep in mind to prevent razor bumps and make your skin smoother:

  • Proper hydration

Before shaving, make sure your skin and hair are properly hydrated. This can be done by taking a warm shower or using a warm, damp towel on your skin. The heat and moisture will help soften your hair and open up your pores, making it easier to shave.

  • Use a sharp razor

Yes, you heard it right. It is important to use a sharp razor to prevent razor bumps. A dull razor can cause irritation and lead to razor bumps. Make sure to replace your razor regularly and use a sharp blade for the best results.

  • Use a shaving cream or gel

This is an essential step for a smooth shaving experience. Applying a lubricant to your skin before shaving will help the razor glide smoothly over your skin. This will reduce the amount of friction and irritation caused by the razor.

  • Shave in the direction of hair growth

One of the main causes of razor bumps is shaving against the direction of hair growth. This can cause irritation and ingrown hair. To avoid this, always shave in the direction of hair growth for a smoother, irritation-free shave.

  • Moisturise after shaving

Once you have finished shaving, rinse your skin with cold water. This will help close up your pores and reduce inflammation. Then, apply a moisturiser or aftershave to soothe any remaining irritation and keep your skin hydrated.

  • Don’t shave every day

Shaving every day can irritate and lead to razor bumps because it can damage the skin and make it more prone to inflammation. When you shave, the razor blade removes the top layer of skin cells, which can leave your skin more vulnerable to irritation and infection. Additionally, shaving every day can cause the hair to become ingrown, leading to further irritation and discomfort.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's how porn might be ruining your life [Vistacreate]

How to know if porn and masturbation is ruining your life

Urine sample

Here's what your urine colour means to your health, 5 ways to put it in check

Keeping your bladder in check

6 simple tips to keep your bladder healthy

6 common s*xually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common s*xually transmitted diseases in Nigeria