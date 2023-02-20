Razor bumps? 6 tips to shave properly and have smooth skin

However, several pointers can help prevent razor bumps.

Though they are not dangerous to your health and there are ways to treat razor bumps, it is still better to take precautions.

Here are 6 simple things you should keep in mind to prevent razor bumps and make your skin smoother:

Proper hydration

Before shaving, make sure your skin and hair are properly hydrated. This can be done by taking a warm shower or using a warm, damp towel on your skin. The heat and moisture will help soften your hair and open up your pores, making it easier to shave.

Use a sharp razor

Yes, you heard it right. It is important to use a sharp razor to prevent razor bumps. A dull razor can cause irritation and lead to razor bumps. Make sure to replace your razor regularly and use a sharp blade for the best results.

Use a shaving cream or gel

This is an essential step for a smooth shaving experience. Applying a lubricant to your skin before shaving will help the razor glide smoothly over your skin. This will reduce the amount of friction and irritation caused by the razor.

Shave in the direction of hair growth

One of the main causes of razor bumps is shaving against the direction of hair growth. This can cause irritation and ingrown hair. To avoid this, always shave in the direction of hair growth for a smoother, irritation-free shave.

Moisturise after shaving

Once you have finished shaving, rinse your skin with cold water. This will help close up your pores and reduce inflammation. Then, apply a moisturiser or aftershave to soothe any remaining irritation and keep your skin hydrated.

Don’t shave every day