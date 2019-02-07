Rihanna turns up the heat just in time for Valentine's Day as she launches a must-have new shade of Stunna Lip Paint and she looks pretty good too.

Last week, the rumour mill went into overdrive with news that Rihanna is set to launch a luxury accessories line with luxury French fashion corp LVMH. Rihanna has been spotted around NYC wearing branded 'Fenty' sunglasses and teased fans about her upcoming projects.

Whilst we wait with baited breath for that, Rihanna refuses to get her foot off the neck of the beauty industry as she introduces a brand new Stunna Lip Paint in an eye-catching hot pink.

Stunna Lip Paint is Rihanna's range of longwear liquid lipsticks. The shades are highly pigmented and according to fans, don't dry out your lips like most liquid lipsticks. They perfectly formulated range of liquid lipsticks have reached ultimate beauty cult status and is a hit among die-hard Fenty lip paint. The new shade, set to be launched just in time for Valentine's day on on February 12th, will join the rest of the range which includes shades of red, black, mauve, peachy nude, and chocolate brown shades. The new shade, Unlocked, is a bright, spring-ready shade that's eye catching on bang on trend with its vibrancy. It's also launching just before Valentine's Day, so significant other's know exactly what to get their girlfriends.

The brand announced the news on Instagram, and fans are already excited about the new shade. "Literally putting on my Uncuffed this morning thinking 'I wish there was a bright pink Stunna,'" wrote one fan, while another agreed "I saw this and had to put my phone down and catch my breath. I NEED." In true Fenty form, they also shared how Unlocked looks on four different skin tones because you know, representation matters.

To promote the new shade, Rihanna is pictures looking amazing in a pink textured crop top and even hotter pink latex trousers. The ANTI songstress and beauty mogul is pictured perching on the hood of a matching pink Lambo and staring off into the distance.

The photo, is a subtle reference to Devon Aoki's character 'Suki' in Fast & Furious. The actress is spotted perching on the hood of her own pink lambo in a scene from the smash-hit movie.