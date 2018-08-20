Pulse.com.gh logo
Samira Bawumia celebrates 38th birthday with stunning new photos


Second Lady Samira Bawumia celebrates 38th birthday with stunning new photos

The second lady took to her social media handle to share some breathtaking birthday photos with .

play

Today, the second lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia celebrates her 38th birthday and of course in grand style.

She is already receiving a whole lot of well-wishes from many people. Chief among the well-wishers are her husband and vice president of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the first lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

 

Samira Bawumia has given and passionately supported the creative art industry in Ghana especially with fashion. Always redefining the African print styles in a unique way in all of her appearances.

Check out photos

 

 

 

