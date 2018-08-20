The second lady took to her social media handle to share some breathtaking birthday photos with .
She is already receiving a whole lot of well-wishes from many people. Chief among the well-wishers are her husband and vice president of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the first lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo.
Samira Bawumia has given and passionately supported the creative art industry in Ghana especially with fashion. Always redefining the African print styles in a unique way in all of her appearances.
Check out photos