Today, the second lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia celebrates her 38th birthday and of course in grand style.

She is already receiving a whole lot of well-wishes from many people. Chief among the well-wishers are her husband and vice president of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the first lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Samira Bawumia has given and passionately supported the creative art industry in Ghana especially with fashion. Always redefining the African print styles in a unique way in all of her appearances.

