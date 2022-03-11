Scent of Africa launches an exclusive fragrance duo under its new “Eternal Legends” collection

The new fragrance which is a luxurious interpretation of African identity includes six brand-new made-in-Ghana fragrances in its collection, signed by great international perfumers. These will be released as masculine and feminine duos between March and December 2022, beginning with the unveiling of Rakh and Nefee inspired by legends in African mythology.

Through its collection of high-perfumery, Scent of Africa aims to contribute to dispersing the continent’s culture throughout the world, by showcasing the creativity and talent of its people. It also celebrates the local materials, thanks to which the art of perfumery started several thousand years ago.

To achieve his vision, Tanal Ghandour, CEO of Ghandour Cosmetics Ltd. entrusted the creative reinterpretation of Scent of Africa to a community of talented and recognized artists, designers, artisans, and perfumers who come from, live on, or are friends of the continent. They used inspiration, resources such as the production hub in Accra, Ghana, and ingredients from across the continent to pay her homage.

The event which was hosted by Berla Mundi was well attended by the media, socialites and celebrities, influencers, distributors, retailers as well as management and staff of Ghandour Cosmetics Ltd. The exclusive duo was unveiled revealing a spectacular bottle, the handiwork of celebrated Ghanaian-Swiss designer, Kurt Merki Jr. Its iconic shape shows a sphere of Earth expressed in the body of the bottle with a projected map of Africa on the bottle cap when viewed from above. Merki said “I designed a bottle that brings Africa back to the centre of the map, a tribute to the continent. It is a message embodied in a bottle.”

Scent of Africa’s new website www.scentofafrica.com was also launched in tandem with the unveiling of the fragrances.

The highlight of the evening was the full sensory experience that guests received at the event in sight, sounds, taste, touch, and smell. The already impressive Skybar25 rooftop venue was breathtaking not only for its famed views of the city of Accra but for the venue set up and elegant black and gold event décor. Guests were told stories of Africa’s fabled Kings and Queens who inspired the fragrance and serenaded to Afro Deep House music and a performance by Cina Soul. A fragrance bar was set up for guests to indulge in an olfactory experience after the official launch. This featured raw ingredients and scents that were used in the production of the perfume, as well as Rakh and Nefee testers.

The ingredients used to infuse the soul of the African continent into the perfume are Buchu from South Africa, Cedar from Morocco, Clove, Ginger, Black Pepper, Vanilla and Ylang Ylang from Madagascar, Incense from Somalia, Orange blossom from North Africa, Geranium, and Jasmine from Egypt, Myrrh from Ethiopia. Some of these ingredients were also brought to life in the signature welcome cocktails served by Skybar and bespoke chocolate truffles produced by renowned Chocolatier Selassie Atadika of Midunu.

Tanal Ghandour said “The new fragrance collection is bringing Africa’s culture, technical and creative ingenuity to the fore on the world stage. Scent of Africa as its name suggests encapsulates in every bottle of perfume, the scent, and soul of Africa, made in Ghana for the world. It was edifying to work with the talents that brought this idea to life, making it more spectacular than I could have ever imagined. My gratitude goes to the team for embarking on this eventful and poetic journey that has put a spotlight on the continent and projects its excellence with the world. It is my hope that this feat becomes a catalyst for other patriots and visionaries in various industries to showcase the positive stories that Africa must tell the world.”

The tasteful launch event organised on a symbolic day when Ghana, the first African country attained its independence, narrates a beautiful story about the continent to the world in a sensory explosion.

To borrow Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s words from 1957 which still rings true today “We can prove to the world that when the African is given a chance, he can show the world that he is somebody! We have awakened. We will not sleep anymore. Today, from now on, there is a new African in the world!”

