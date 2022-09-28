Sexual dysfunction: 4 common sex issues men face

In general, sexual dysfunction can affect the quality of life and, even more importantly, can be the first symptom of another medical or psychological problem.

Sexual problems in men are very common and impact sexual health.

Having sexual problems is alarming for a normal person.

Many problems with sexual health can be treated. Therefore, it is important for a man to discuss these issues with a physician.

Erectile dysfunction

If erection is an issue with you then you are suffering from dysfunction. This generally happens when there’s not enough blood flow to the penis that sustains an erection. The dysfunction can also happen when you are suffering from diabetes, hypertension, thyroid imbalances etc. It could also be due to psychological conditions like stress and depression.

Premature ejaculation

If you ejaculate soon amid sex then that is premature ejaculation and it is very common. It is not just among young men who have just started exploring their sexuality but it also happens with older men. You could try practising control, which takes time and if that fails, meet a sex therapist.

Low testosterone

The testosterone levels are at their peak at 18 and then they decline as we age. In many cases, men feel that lack of desire, they feel low and down and are very concerned about their testosterone levels. For this a check-up is important. A simple blood test will let you know what’s the problem.

Delayed ejaculation