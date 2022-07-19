Sharon Sampson: 8 striking photos of Ghana's new midfielder and model

She is currently studying at Oakland University in Michigan, USA, and is a key player for the school team, Golden Grizzlies.

Sharon is the tallest player in the team (1.72 metres). Her striking figure easily catches one’s eye and it comes as no surprise that she is making waves in the media also because she combines football with modelling.

Sampson first played for the Princesses two years ago in an international friendly against Morocco, but this time she is relishing the opportunity to represent Ghana at the August 10 to 28 tournament where the Princesses have been pooled with Japan, the Netherlands and USA in Group D.

While in high school in Sweden, Sampson was signed to FYE Management, a Stockholm-based inclusive modelling and creative agency, as a fashion model.

Her photoshoots are creative enough to be recreated and the photographers deserve some credit too.

Fashion observers must be in awe with these sleek looks. Check below for some inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

