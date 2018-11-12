Signs and symptoms of a food allergy

news

A food allergy occurs when the body’s immune system sees a certain food as harmful and reacts by causing symptoms. This is an allergic reaction. Foods that cause allergic reactions are allergens.

With a food allergy, the body reacts as though that particular food product is harmful. As a result, the body's immune system (which fights infection and disease) creates antibodies to fight the food allergen.

Every time the person eats (or, in some cases, handles or breathes in) the food, the body releases chemicals like histamine. This triggers allergic symptoms that can include:

Wheezing

Trouble breathing

Coughing

Hoarseness

Throat tightness

Belly pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Itchy, watery, or swollen eyes

Hives

Red spots

Swelling

A drop in blood pressure, causing lightheadedness or loss of consciousness (passing out)

