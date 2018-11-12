Signs and symptoms of a food allergy

People with a food allergy have an immune system that reacts to certain proteins found in food.
A food allergy occurs when the body’s immune system sees a certain food as harmful and reacts by causing symptoms. This is an allergic reaction. Foods that cause allergic reactions are allergens.
With a food allergy, the body reacts as though that particular food product is harmful. As a result, the body's immune system (which fights infection and disease) creates antibodies to fight the food allergen.
Every time the person eats (or, in some cases, handles or breathes in) the food, the body releases chemicals like histamine. This triggers allergic symptoms that can include:
Wheezing
Trouble breathing
Coughing
Hoarseness
Throat tightness
Belly pain
Vomiting
Diarrhea
Itchy, watery, or swollen eyes
Hives
Red spots
Swelling
A drop in blood pressure, causing lightheadedness or loss of consciousness (passing out)
People often confuse food allergies with food intolerance because of similar symptoms. The symptoms of food intolerance can include burping, indigestion, gas, loose stools, headaches, nervousness, or a feeling of being "flushed." But food intolerance:
doesn't involve the immune system
can happen because a person can't digest a substance, such as lactose
can be unpleasant but is rarely dangerous