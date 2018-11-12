Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Signs and symptoms of a food allergy

People with a food allergy have an immune system that reacts to certain proteins found in food.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Food allergies play

Food allergies

A food allergy occurs when the body’s immune system sees a certain food as harmful and reacts by causing symptoms. This is an allergic reaction. Foods that cause allergic reactions are allergens.

With a food allergy, the body reacts as though that particular food product is harmful. As a result, the body's immune system (which fights infection and disease) creates antibodies to fight the food allergen.

READ ALSO:5 surprising health benefits of prekese

Every time the person eats (or, in some cases, handles or breathes in) the food, the body releases chemicals like histamine. This triggers allergic symptoms that can include:

  • Wheezing

  • Trouble breathing

  • Coughing

  • Hoarseness

  • Throat tightness

  • Belly pain

  • Vomiting

  • Diarrhea

  • Itchy, watery, or swollen eyes

  • Hives

  • Red spots

  • Swelling

  • A drop in blood pressure, causing lightheadedness or loss of consciousness (passing out)

READ ALSO:4 home remedies to get rid of smelly feet

People often confuse food allergies with food intolerance because of similar symptoms. The symptoms of food intolerance can include burping, indigestion, gas, loose stools, headaches, nervousness, or a feeling of being "flushed." But food intolerance:

  • doesn't involve the immune system

  • can happen because a person can't digest a substance, such as lactose

  • can be unpleasant but is rarely dangerous

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

4 reasons why you should apply onion on your face 4 reasons why you should apply onion on your face
5 surprising health benefits of prekese 5 surprising health benefits of prekese
4 home remedies to get rid of smelly feet 4 home remedies to get rid of smelly feet
How to make cucumber honey toner for radiant skin How to make cucumber honey toner for radiant skin
2 simple ways to get rid of body odor at home 2 simple ways to get rid of body odor at home
5 smart ways men can improve sexual performance 5 smart ways men can improve sexual performance

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Tips: 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home Lifestyle Tips 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home
Health Tips: The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet Health Tips The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet
Wendy Shay: Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards Wendy Shay Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards



Related Articles

5 smart ways men can improve sexual performance
7 possible causes of itchy skin
4 bad skin care habits you need to stop now
Mariam Owusu-Poku wins Miss Malaika 2018
5 beauty hacks that would give you a flawless skin
4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection
2 simple ways to get rid of body odor at home

Beauty & Health

Woman scratching her arm
7 possible causes of itchy skin
Panty
4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection
5 beauty hacks that would give you a flawless skin
5 beauty hacks that would give you a flawless skin
Here are the beauty tricks to get whiter eyeballs
X
Advertisement