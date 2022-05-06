Skincare tips: 5 ways to use pineapple to get an acne-free skin

Pineapple juice contains loads of vitamin C and antioxidants that can treat acne, sun damage, and uneven skin toning. It will also keep the skin hydrated and make the skin clear.

It substitutes an enzyme called bromelain, which can break down and help sweep away dead skin cells, making it an ideal ingredient for a face mask.

The tropical fruit is rich in nutrients and antioxidants that can fight inflammation. It is one of the healthy fruits that has loads of health benefits that can aid in good digestion and boost immunity.

If you're tired of your skin being dry and dull, don't look for a solution beyond your refrigerator. It’s time to try pineapple to get beautiful and glowing skin.

Benefits and uses of pineapple for skincare

Pineapple is good for your overall health and you can consume this fruit by slicing it or by making juice out of it. Here are some benefits and uses of pineapple:

Improves skin texture

Pineapple juice contains Vitamin C and essential antioxidants that can help cure acne, sunburn as well as uneven skin tone. Having a glass of fresh pineapple juice a day can help you get rid of the scars left due to acne and leave your skin well hydrated and clear. Alternatively, rub a cube of freshly sliced pineapple on your face and neck, avoiding more sensitive areas (especially eyes and pimples). Let the juice sit for about 5-10 minutes, then rinse with cold water. After a few applications, you’ll begin to notice your skin looks younger and brighter.

Treats pimples

Paste prepared using pineapple puree and turmeric can also be used to cure pimples, zits, or cuts on the skin. Mixing a mash of the fruit with a little turmeric and applying this paste on the skin, will help with quick recovery from acne and scars. The bromelain present in the fruit along with the anti-inflammatory properties in turmeric acts as an all-natural remedy.

Promotes healthy skin

Eating raw pineapple, apart from its juice or eating a cup full of it helps promote healthy skin too. It contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidant plus antibacterial properties said to profit the skin in many ways. Pineapple helps get acne-free skin and reduces skin irritation or visible sunspots. The ascorbic acid present in pineapple helps to reduce the look of dark marks and even out skin tone. Simply apply pineapple juice to the affected areas, let sit for 5 minutes and rinse.

Gives a lift to the lips

You can use pineapple to plump and smooth lips with a pineapple-inspired lip scrub. To prepare one, you only need a few ingredients. Take 1/2 tablespoon of pineapple juice or pineapple puree and mix it with 1/2 tablespoon of slightly melted coconut oil. Add this mixture to 2 tablespoons of white sugar. And voila, you’re done. Massage a small dab of this homemade scrub over your lips, remove using a damp cloth and pucker up. Avoid using this scrub if you have cracked or split lips as it can irritate.

Useful as an exfoliant