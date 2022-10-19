Skipping dinner for weight loss: Here's why the routine may be a bad idea

Research has shown that a heavy breakfast and light dinner” regime can help you stay fit and fine. It can also prevent obesity and high blood sugar.

It has become quite a trend to associate skipping meals with weight loss, but if you want to have a healthy body, then you need to stop believing this myth.

Here's why skipping dinner for weight loss may not be the best option:

Can affect your body’s inbuilt hunger cues

The release of the leptin hormone tells your body to stop eating when you are full, while the ghrelin hormone lets you know when you are hungry. These hormones will not work properly if you choose to ignore hunger cues.

High risk of eating disorders

People who skip meals are more vulnerable to eating disorders. They increase their risk of having disorders like anorexia, bulimia, or even orthorexia.

Energy levels will go down

This one is pretty obvious. Low calories mean your body has less fuel to keep the machine going. A lack of sufficient calories will leave you exhausted.

You may experience anxiety

Those who often attempt to skip dinner may develop a nighttime eating habit, most likely consisting of junk food. Furthermore, eating junk food raises cortisol (the stress hormone) levels in the body, which increases the risk of mental health problems.

Effects on your sleep cycle