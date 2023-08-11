It could also be a sign of an underlying health condition yet to be diagnosed but all the same, sleeping next to a person who snores can be very troubling.
Sleep peacefully: Strategies to handle snoring partners
Snoring can be a result of sleeping in a position that is blocking the free flow of air, or a cold or fatigue.
You need a technique to be able to have a good night's rest beside these people.
Adjust their pillow; the sleeping position could be preventing them from breathing properly and hence producing unpleasant sounds that prevent you from sleeping so adjust their pillow and help them sleep well so you can have peace.
Go to bed before them; if adjusting their pillow or sleeping position didn’t work then go to bed before they do. That way you won’t even know if they’re snoring or not because you’ll be far away in dreamland.
Earplugs or earphones; Maybe for some reason, you couldn’t go to bed before them so here’s another suggestion. Use an earplug it will lessen the volume of the sounds you’re hearing or just plug in your earpiece and listen to some music at least that will be more than listening to something that sounds like a generator.
