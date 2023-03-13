Squatting to pee at a public toilet? Why it's a bad idea, what to do

When you are not properly sitting and just hovering over the toilet seat and peeing, you are making your pelvic floor weak.

The pelvis has three organs inside it, the bladder where you store your pee, the uterus where your baby will live, and the poop bag or rectum.

Experts warn that the floor of the pelvis must stay strong, otherwise, these organs can fall out – a condition called pelvic organ prolapse. Hence, hovering over the toilet seat while peeing can be bad for the pelvic floor.

Some safety measures while using public toilets

Below are some things that you can do to ensure hygiene and safety while using public toilets:

Do not touch the doorknob

It is a known fact that public toilets have many visitors on an everyday basis. The doorknob is touched by many hands coming from various places carrying germs. So, you may use a tissue to open the knob and close it when you are done.

Keep your personal belongings safe

Once you are done using the toilet, you may clean your hands using a handwash to wipe off the germs but if you place your personal belongings on the basin or floor, they could catch germs easily and can stick around for a long time. That could be more infectious.

Avoid using a hand-dryer

