Study shows children inherit intelligence from their mums, not dads


Multiple scientific studies have shown that mothers (having two X Chromosomes) are twice as likely to pass down intelligence to their children than the fathers are.

The debate over whether children inherit intelligence from their mothers or fathers has finally been settled following numerous scientific studies.

It is common for parents to be seen joking that the best attributes of their kids have come from them.

Sometimes it’s about smartness, good looks, special abilities, as well as many other positive traits.

But according to multiple scientific studies, children actually inherit their intelligence from their mothers, and not their fathers.

Psychology Spot, which researches into such things, explains that women have two chromosomes (XX), while men have only one (XY).

However, the X chromosome is strictly responsible for carrying intelligence.

Therefore, mothers (having two X Chromosomes) are twice as likely to pass down intelligence to their children than the fathers are.

Another study carried out by the Medical Research Council Social and Public Health Sciences Unit in Glasgow, brought out a similar observation.

The study revealed that the IQs of kids tend to be similar to their mothers', rather than that of their dads.

So, if you are an intelligent person, the most logical and scientific conclusion is that you inherited that trait from your mum.

