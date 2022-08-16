Sugar: Here's how to use this ingredient for a glowing skin

Sugar has remained an integral part of our lifestyle. Right from being used for cooking purposes to being tried for the treatment of various diseases and illnesses; the reputation and credibility of sugar as a magic potion for the overall external and internal health of the body has remained unwavering.

Using sugar for the skin is always a good idea. Mixed with natural ingredients, found in your kitchen, makes for an effective and inexpensive beauty treatment.

Regularly applying sugar to your skin can give you results beyond your imagination and can go a long way in giving you healthy, younger looking and glowing skin.

Here's how it works:

Sugar as scrub

Sugar is popularly used as a scrub for exfoliating skin. It is a source of glycolic acid which is the smallest alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA). Because of its smallest size, these molecules can penetrate deep into the skin. It loosens the bonds of skin cells and promotes new cell growth.

Sugar as scar and acne remover

Sugar helps to lighten skin and diminish the scars. Glycolic acid present in sugar is known to make the skin fairer. It also controls melanin formation.

It also hydrates the skin and promotes healthy skin cleansing and circulation. Those prone to acne can opt for sugar facials to prevent acne and pimples, and to capture that perfect selfie with glowing skin.

Sugar as moisturizer