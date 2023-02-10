ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

S*x Education: Why women sometimes give painful hand jobs

Temi Iwalaiye

Here’s how women get hand jobs wrong.

Here's how to make a hand job more exciting [Health]
Here's how to make a hand job more exciting [Health]

As we should know by now, penetrative sex isn’t the only form of intercourse. There are other types of sex, known as outer sex, and they involve oral sex and hand ‘stuff’ like a hand job. But orgasming through this means is not always easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Sometimes, you think your partner is experiencing pleasure when it’s actually painful. Hand jobs are not just for teenagers; they can be very pleasurable and give partners a chance to connect with each other.

Here's what makes it less pleasurable.

You surely didn’t think it’s only women who need lubricant. The entire purpose of lubrication is to oil a woman as well as a man’s sexual organs. That’s why even when giving a hand job lubrication is necessary. Of course, you don’t want to use skin lotion as he might have an adverse reaction. So, use coconut oil, castor oil or even Vaseline.

You don’t want to scratch him with your long nails, so you have to be extra careful. Plus, a bleeding penis isn’t sexy at all. Use your palms more.

Yes, you don’t want to pull it too much, you are not trying to remove it now. Remember you are trying to simulate what penetration feels like, so don’t tug too hard or too fast.

Sometimes, it’s alright if he wants to just sit back and enjoy it, but you know what would make it exciting? If he touches you too and adds some spice to it.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body [Practo]

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

G-string

G-strings: Here are 3 surprising risks of wearing them regularly

Eggs and avocado

6 brain-boosting foods to add to your diet for sharp memory