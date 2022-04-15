Teeth whitening: Here're 4 natural ways to get rid of yellow teeth

Drinking with a straw can significantly help prevent discolouration of your teeth. Cut back on junk and instead include crunchy fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots, strawberries and celery in your diet.

Consuming milk and milk-based products such as yoghurt, buttermilk, etc helps increase pH levels and re-mineralise the teeth enamel, leaving you with an envious smile.

Multiple factors cause teeth to become dull and lose their bright, white sparkle.

Here are simple ways you can naturally whiten your teeth.

Brush daily

You must take adequate measures to improve your oral health care. Use an over-the-counter whitening toothpaste and a toothbrush to help get rid of stains and plaque more effectively than a regular brush. While it’s advised to brush and floss your teeth after every meal, doing so immediately can do more harm than good. The acid and sugar produced right after eating weakens the teeth' enamel temporarily and brushing immediately after a meal could weaken it further. Wait for an hour or so before brushing. If not, brush your teeth half an hour before eating and then rinse your mouth later.

Oil pulling

Rinsing your mouth with coconut, sesame or tea tree oil can help get rid of tartar and plaque that cause discolouration and will also prevent any gum conditions. Rinse your mouth with two tablespoons of either of these oils for at least five minutes before spitting it out. Rinse with lukewarm water. Avoid eating anything for the next half an hour. Do this twice daily to avoid any dental problems.

Make your own toothpaste

You can use activated charcoal to get rid of plaque and microscopic tidbits that cause staining. To get started, simply wet your toothbrush and dip it into powdered activated charcoal. Brush your teeth as you would normally, paying special attention to the affected areas. Rinse your mouth two to three times. For best results, do this two to three times a week.

Other methods