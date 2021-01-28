The donation was made at the Cervical Cancer Prevention and Training Centre (CCPTC) in Catholic Hospital, Battor by the President of the Tema Lions Club, Lion Widad Domey, and the second vice president, Lion Roderick Ocloo.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Hayford Atuguba, the hospital administrator, Mr. Donatus Adaletey and the accountant, Ms. Pearl Bedzo received the cheque on behalf of the hospital.

Tema Lions Club makes first donation to the Cervical Cancer Prevention and Training Centre in Catholic Hospital

The partnership between the Tema Lions Club and the CCPTC which began in October 2019, saw 22 health workers from 11 institutions across Ghana trained in February and March 2020.

READ MORE: Tema Lions Club makes first donation to the Cervical Cancer Prevention and Training Centre in Catholic Hospital

Training was put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic but will resume in February 2021. The project will cost USD 135,172. Fifty-six (56) health workers in 28 institutions will be selected from the 140 health workers to be trained for higher training (module 2) and equipped with thermal coagulators to treat precancerous lesions of the cervix to prevent cervical cancer.

Lion President Widad Domey expressed commitment of the Tema Lions Club to the project and promised that the rest of the funds for the project will be raised and presented to Catholic Hospital, Battor in the coming months. The head of the CCPTC, Dr. Kofi Effah mentioned that the Department of Surgery in the hospital is working with the CCPTC to train health workers who come for the training to be able to also screen for breast cancer. Breast cancer and cervical cancer are the top two causes of cancer deaths in women in Ghana, and offering screening for these in communities across Ghana will significantly reduce deaths.

The Lions Clubs International has been involved in many projects in Ghana including health. The Tema Lions Club built the Eye Centre at the Tema General Hospital. Lions clubs International is involved in other activities in the areas of Vision, Diabetes, Childhood Cancer, Hunger, Environment among others in Ghana.

Source: Catholic Hospital, Battor.