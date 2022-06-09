The 9 types of vagina you are likely to encounter in life

The outer pubic region that comprises the labia minora and majora, clitoris, and the vaginal opening is called the vulva. Whereas, the vagina is an internal reproductive organ that connects the vulva to the uterus. The vagina and the external structures of the vulva naturally range in shape, colour, and size.

Depending on the size and shape of the external structures, the appearance of the vulva can vary widely.

That said, below are some common types of the vagina you may have or encounter:

Lopsided vagina

Both the outer lips of the labia majora don't need to have the same shape. Sometimes, one lip of the labia majora can be longer than the other lip. This is called the asymmetrical vagina or the lopsided vagina. It is also commonly termed labial hypertrophy.

Some women may also have asymmetrical labia minora. It means that the lips of the labia minora differ in shape, size or thickness. Asymmetrical labia minora is usually visible when the inner lips are more prominent than the outer lips.

Dangling outer lips

It is also completely normal to have bigger or long outer lips. The inner lips are usually not visible, and the labia majora may extend beyond underwear. The outer lips have loose or saggy skin, making the labia majora droop slightly.

Visible inner lips

Tulip vagina is another common type of vagina. In this type, the inner lips are very small and are slightly visible between the labia majora that are curved or pulled outward.

Curved outer lips

Another shape of the vagina is one in which the outer lips are curved and appear to be closed. This is usually seen in babies or girls before puberty.

Dangling inner lips

Many women also have a bigger labia minora than the labia majora. The outer lips are curved on the side, and the inner lips protrude from between them. Women with dangling inner lips might experience frequent irritation, dryness or infections. Dangling inner lips are about an inch long and appear as extra folds on the skin.

Open lips

Another common vagina type is one in which the outer lips are wide apart or open, and the labia minora is clearly visible. People also call it a horseshoe vagina as the vaginal opening looks wider at the top and the inner lips are visible between the labia majora. In this type of vagina, the outer lips and inner lips appear to be as one.

Closed lips

Many women also have closed Lips on their vagina. It is commonly called a Barbie vagina. Both the labia minora and majora blend together. In this type of vagina, the inner lips are perfectly hidden by thin labia majora. This vagina is usually designed in barbies, hence the name. However, women rarely have a barbie vagina. It is mostly possible to get this type of vagina after labiaplasty.

Prominent inner lips

A lot of women also have prominent inner lips. It means that the inner lips are slightly larger than the labia majora. The inner lips peek out from in between the outer lips of the vagina. This type of vagina is casually called the curtain vagina because the labia minora are also slightly visible along with labia majora.

Some women with prominent inner lips may find it difficult to insert a tampon or feel extra friction in their pubic region. However, this doesn't necessarily happen in all cases. A lot of women with the curtain type of vagina might not experience discomfort at all. In the curtain vagina, the inner lips are more visible than in the tulip vagina.

Prominent outer lips