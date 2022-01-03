A common misconception is that dark knuckles are caused by dirt accumulation which is simply not true.
The best DIY remedies for stubborn dark knuckles
Dark knuckles are caused by extreme dry skin.
Therefore, scrubbing them vigorously will not solve the problem and could actually make the problem worse by causing further damage to the skin.
Dark knuckles are caused by extreme dry skin. From excessive washing to exposure to hot water, harsh chemicals (e.g., household cleaners), and exposure to sunlight without protection – they all lead to skin dryness.
This condition can also be caused by some skin diseases that will lead to dark knuckles: such as eczema, psoriasis.
Obesity has been known to be a contributing factor to dark knuckles because, among its many problems, being overweight is harsh on the skin.
Below are the DIY remedies for stubborn dark knuckles.
- Be caring to your skin
- Moisturising and wearing SPF helps prevent sun damage to your knuckles and ensures that they do not become dry and damaged
- Moisturising is key
- Sun protection
DIY home remedies
- Sugar and lemon exfoliating scrub
Lemon and sugar scrubs are a great way to gradually lighten dark knuckles as long as you are consistent
- Lemon and honey combo
The key to getting rid of dark knuckles is to be consistent with your skincare routine. Many women choose to go down the easy route and bleach their skin instead. Bleaching your skin may take care of dark knuckles temporarily, remember you may not like to use so many chemicals to camouflage this dark flaw.
