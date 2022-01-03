The best DIY remedies for stubborn dark knuckles

Therefore, scrubbing them vigorously will not solve the problem and could actually make the problem worse by causing further damage to the skin.

Dark knuckles are caused by extreme dry skin. From excessive washing to exposure to hot water, harsh chemicals (e.g., household cleaners), and exposure to sunlight without protection – they all lead to skin dryness.

This condition can also be caused by some skin diseases that will lead to dark knuckles: such as eczema, psoriasis.

Obesity has been known to be a contributing factor to dark knuckles because, among its many problems, being overweight is harsh on the skin.

Below are the DIY remedies for stubborn dark knuckles.

Be caring to your skin

Moisturising and wearing SPF helps prevent sun damage to your knuckles and ensures that they do not become dry and damaged

Moisturising is key

Sun protection

DIY home remedies

Sugar and lemon exfoliating scrub

Lemon and sugar scrubs are a great way to gradually lighten dark knuckles as long as you are consistent

Lemon and honey combo