The Cock Cam has been specially designed with those interested in cock rings and sex videos in mind. Thus they can maintain a longer erection and record yourself having sex at the same time.

Touted as the world’s first cock ring, Julz welcomes you to “capture your climax” with the help of “A revolutionary sex toy that allows you to record all of your erotic moments at never seen before angles…”

The stretchy yet tight silicone cock ring features a camera, which weighs less than an ounce. The camera which has inbuilt night vision and wireless wifi connection can record up to 90 minutes of 1080p, H.264 video in MP4 format. Plus you get to recharge its lithium battery anytime it runs low.

READ ALSO: Comfy masturbation techniques for her - you should know

"When filming for long periods of time the camera runs warm," Julz cautions. "The product is safe to use. If the Cock Cam becomes uncomfortable please stop using and contact our team."

Aside from heat build-up issues, one would also have to worry about privacy issues with Internet-connected sex toys. Although Julz says your videos are never transmitted to the cloud but are instead stored locally on your phone, there have been other Internet-connected sex toys come up well short of their privacy obligations.

An example is We-Vibe, which settled a $3.75 million class-action lawsuit in 2017 after uploading user statistics to the cloud without their consent.