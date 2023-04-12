Try these watermelon face recipes for glowing skin

Aside from its benefits especially during days when the sun is producing scorching heat, you can use it to make DIY face masks to calm your skin.

If you are looking for home remedies to combat acne, you can try watermelon.

Here's how to use watermelon to achieve glowing skin:

ADVERTISEMENT

Watermelon juice

The nutritious summer fruit can be used to soothe and calm the skin. Simply applying watermelon juice to your face with a cotton ball for 10 to 15 minutes can alleviate skin irritation and redness.

It increases the body’s nitric oxide levels, which promotes wound healing and also reduces acne.

Watermelon and tomato

A mixture of mashed watermelon and tomato pulp can be used by those with oily skin to smoothen the skin. The malic acid in watermelon and lycopene in tomato act as natural exfoliators and soothe the skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watermelon and banana

The white rind of watermelon can also be used to calm irritated skin. Just freeze thin slices of the fruit and apply them to the face for 15 to 20 minutes. This will provide hydration and also soothe your skin.

You can apply a mixture of watermelon juice and mashed banana to the face for 20 minutes, as the anti-inflammatory properties can help alleviate acne.

Watermelon with yoghurt and honey

The antioxidants in honey and watermelon can reduce inflammation, while yoghurt can exfoliate the skin.

ADVERTISEMENT